'If you had washed dishes, your hands would...': Sudha Murty playfully catches Kapil Sharma in a lie, says 'Mere se panga nahi lena'

In a fun episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty, along with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz, joined as special guests. They shared amusing stories and had lighthearted interactions with host Kapil Sharma and the audience.

Narayana and Sudha Murty, known for their charm and humor, brought a lively vibe to the show with playful banter. Sudha Murty especially won over the audience with her witty advice to men on helping with household chores.

In a lighthearted moment, Sudha Murty quipped, “All males should learn to do household chores to help their wives.” Kapil Sharma, quick with a joke, replied, “I’ve just washed the dishes this morning.” Curious, Sudha asked to see his hands. Kapil laughed and said, “I’ve washed my hands.” With a witty comeback, Sudha remarked, “If you had washed dishes, your hands would have shown different lines. Yours are perfectly fine... mere se panga nahi lena!!” The audience erupted in laughter, enjoying their playful exchange.

In another funny moment, Sudha Murty confessed, “I’m a bad cook,” but joked that her cooking skills have actually helped keep her husband in shape over the years. Adding to the laughs, Narayana Murthy shared a story about forgetting their 25th wedding anniversary. He recalled how Sudha gave him subtle hints, but he completely missed them. It wasn't until their daughter, calling from the US, reminded him that he realized his mistake.

“She told me to cancel my flight and come back to Bangalore immediately to wish her mother a happy anniversary,” Murthy explained, while Sudha mentioned, “I gave him hints, but it didn’t work. I felt bad for a while, but then I realised, it happens in India. Not everyone remembers these things!”

The Great Indian Kapil Show remains a popular hit on Netflix, with fresh episodes airing every Saturday. Recently, the show featured Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee, and Vidya Balan in a special Diwali episode to promote their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.