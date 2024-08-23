'Ignore' your bosses after work! Australia grants employees 'Right to Disconnect' outside working hours

Starting coming Monday, Australian employees will officially have the legal right to ignore work-related communications outside of their designated hours after implementing a new law to ensure a healthy work-life balance.

The legislation passed in February protects workers from the obligation to monitor, read, or respond to messages from their employers during off-hours. This move aligns Australia with several nations in Europe, including France and Germany, that have already enacted similar laws enabling employees to disconnect from work-related communications.

Despite the positive reception from employee advocacy groups, the law faced criticism from employer associations during its passage through Parliament. Critics argued that the legislation was hastily formulated and contained significant flaws.

The new law does, however, include provisions for certain situations where an employee's refusal to engage may be deemed unreasonable. Factors such as the employee's role, the nature of the contact, and the method of communication will be considered in determining the appropriateness of off-hours engagement.

As employees prepare to embrace this new right, the focus will turn to how organisations will adapt to the changing landscape of work communications and employee expectations.