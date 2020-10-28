IIM CAT Admit Card 2020: Hall ticket to release today; here's how to download

IIM CAT 2020: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will release admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) on Wednesday. CAT admit card will be released by the IIM on its official website -iimcat.ac.in. As per the official notification, the hall ticket can be downloaded after 5 pm today.

The IIM CAT 2020 admit card is an essential document that the candidates must carry to the examination centre. Details including name, roll number, examination centre are printed on the IIM CAT admit card.

Candidates who will appear in the exam must keep the IIM CAT admit card safely as it will be required at different stages of the admission and counselling process. Applicants who do not carry hall ticket will not be allowed to appear in the examination at the test centre.

This year, CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 156 test cities and candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. As many as 2.27 lakh candidates have registered to appear in the CAT exam this year which be held on November 29.

Prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs, CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions as well. The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct the CAT 2020 on November 29, 2020, in three sessions and the admit cards can be downloaded between October 28 to November 29, 2020.

Here's how to download IIM CAT Admit Card 2020

Candidates will have to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Select the link to download admit card.

Hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Click to download IIM CAT Admit Card 2020 and save.

Download and take a printout for further reference.

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, IIM has announced change in the CAT exam pattern this year. The duration of CAT exam has been reduced from three to two hours.

Below mentioned are the changes in CAT exam pattern:

The exam time has been cut to 120 minutes from the earlier 180 minutes.

The CAT exam 2020 will be conducted in three sessions of two hours each instead of the two morning and afternoon sessions that followed until last year.

The exam paper will have three sections- verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

As per the revised test pattern, the candidates will now get 40 minutes per section, a departure from the earlier 60 minutes per section.

Candidates will not be allowed to switch between the sections without completing one section.

The registration date has also been extended until September 23. The IIMS may divulge further details regarding the pattern change on September 20, such as the number of questions per section etc.

The IIMs will provide mock tests/tutorials on the new CAT 2020 exam format through the CAT website beginning October 2020.

Also Read: IIM CAT 2020: Big changes in exam pattern, duration, application deadline; here are the details

Also Read: CAT 2020 to be held at test centres across 156 cities