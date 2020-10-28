IIM CAT Admit Card 2020: Hall ticket to release today; here's how to download

IIM CAT 2020: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will release admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) on Wednesday. CAT admit card will be released by the IIM on its official website -iimcat.ac.in. As per the official notification, the hall ticket can be downloaded after 5 pm today.
The IIM CAT 2020 admit card is an essential document that the candidates must carry to the examination centre. Details including name, roll number, examination centre are printed on the IIM CAT admit card.
Candidates who will appear in the exam must keep the IIM CAT admit card safely as it will be required at different stages of the admission and counselling process. Applicants who do not carry hall ticket will not be allowed to appear in the examination at the test centre.
This year, CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 156 test cities and candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. As many as 2.27 lakh candidates have registered to appear in the CAT exam this year which be held on November 29.
Prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs, CAT 2020 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions as well. The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct the CAT 2020 on November 29, 2020, in three sessions and the admit cards can be downloaded between October 28 to November 29, 2020.
Here's how to download IIM CAT Admit Card 2020
In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, IIM has announced change in the CAT exam pattern this year. The duration of CAT exam has been reduced from three to two hours.
Below mentioned are the changes in CAT exam pattern:
