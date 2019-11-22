IIM Indore student gets Rs 4 lakh package for summer internship

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore touched a new high in its latest summer internship placements. A student of the prestigious institute bagged a Rs 4 lakh package for the summer internship. The IIM Indore spokesperson did not reveal the name of the student or the company that offered the lucrative package.

The average package received by the students was Rs 1.68 lakh for the two-month long internship. The average stipend for the top 100 students stood at Rs 2.86 lakh, while it was Rs 2.51 lakh for the top 200 students.

According to the statement, 258 women participants received on an average 24 per cent higher stipend than their male counterparts.

The spokesperson said that 589 students from two major courses participated in the placement process. The batch of 589 students is the largest by number across all the IIMs in the country.

There were more than 160 companies that participated to take their pick of the candidate. Google, Amazon, Aditya Birla Group, Deloitte, BCG, Deutsche Bank, EY, Goldman Sachs, HUL, JPMorgan Chase, ITC and PwC are some of the top companies to have participated in the event.

There were 39 new companies to have participated in the event including Walmart Labs, Xiaomi, Microsoft, Reckitt Benckiser, Salesforce, Adani Group, Capgemini ELITE, Diageo and GEP Consulting.

Professor Himanshu Rai, Director IIM Indore stated, "I am delighted by the faith the recruiters have shown yet again in our students. Placing the largest number of students across all IIMs for the summers is a big task."

