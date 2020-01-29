IIM Lucknow witnesses 100% placements; Rs 58.47 lakh for top international offer

The recent placement drive organized at IIM Lucknow for its 2018-20 post graduate batch saw 100 per cent placements. Among the major recruiters under this placement drive were e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart.

The official statement issued by IIM-L read that the highest international salary offered was Rs 58.47 lakh and the best domestic salary offered was Rs 54 lakh. The mean and median salaries offered are Rs 24.25 lakh and Rs 23 lakh.

Approx 140 domestic and international companies attended this placement drive to recruit 443 students of the 34 batch of the institute, according to the official IIM-L statement.

Among the top recruiters were the e-commerce site Amazon, IT major Accenture, and top consulting firms such as Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). These top companies made 13 offers each whereas the Walmart owned Flipkart made 9 offers.

"With this year's placements, IIM Lucknow has reinforced its presence among the top B-schools, and proven to be a preferred destination for organisations which select limited B-schools to recruit," Prof Rajesh Aithal, chairman of IIM-L students' affairs and placement wing told Business Standard.

Strategy/consulting profiles had a maximum of 32 per cent job offers, followed by operations/IT at 24 per cent, finance 19 per cent,general management 13 per cent and 12 per cent went to sales and marketing jobs. The international job locations offered to the students were USA, Africa, Dubai and Qatar. Among more than 25 companies that attended the IIM-L placement drive for the first time were Bosch, FIITJEE, JCB India, Magicbricks, and state-owned ONGC.

