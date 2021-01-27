IIT Delhi to start admitting students from outside JEE system: Director

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) has plans on turning the institute into a comprehensive university which will have multiple new streams of education. For admission in these new streams, students won't have to go through the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) system which has been the regular admission process for decades.

At the foundation day programme of the institution, IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said, "Now, we have a very strong and very active Humanities and Social Sciences Department. We also have a brand-new School of Public Policy. And we have also created a Department of Design. And in fact, next year, or this year, if everything goes well, we should be admitting undergraduate students from outside the JEE Advanced examination."

"A lot of changes are taking place. The goal is to scale up the IoE (institute of eminence) system, and also become more comprehensive,"

the Mint quoted Rao as saying.

The Director further stated that IIT-Delhi has taken several steps to increase its global footprint with the aim of becoming more international. He said that the joint PhD program with the University of Queensland is getting a good response as 65 students have already joined it this year. He added that IIT-Delhi has around 3,300 PhD candidates and over 60 per cent of all students are studying at masters level. Rao explained that this means that over the years, the focus has gradually shifted towards becoming a multi-disciplinary, research-oriented institute.

"And we have also now significantly increased our interdisciplinary activities on the campus, whether it is between the departments and schools or with other institutions in Delhi. We have an active collaboration with the National Institute of Immunology (NII), with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and various other institutions in Delhi, including the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR)," the director added.

He added that the upcoming satellite campus of IIT Delhi in Jajjhar will focus on life sciences and hence it will work closely with the biotech industry.

