IIT Kharagpur students secure over 700 job offers, several offered salary above Rs 1 crore

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur began its 2023 placement drive on Sunday, with students receiving over 700 placement offers, that included Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) on the inaugural day itself, the institute said in a statement.

Among these offers, over 19 were international placements and included several cases where students landed an employment offer exceeding Rs 1 crore CTC (cost to company).

"More than 61 companies offered various roles to our students mainly in the profile of software, analytics, finance–banking, consulting and core engineering offer the Pre-placement offers from Apple, Arthur D Little, Da Vinci, Capital One, DE Shaw, EXL Services, Glean, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Mckinsey, Quantbox, Databricks, Square point, TSM, Palo Alto and many more,'' the statement said on Saturday.

According to an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson, companies are conducting interviews in a hybrid style, with a significant proportion also engaging in physical presence.

''Reaching out to many new companies with proper strategy has played a very crucial role in defeating the lean period of the market and upheld the legacy of the institute in this placement process,'' said Professor Rajib Maity, the chairperson of Career Development Centre (CDC), IIT Kharagpur.

As part of its innovative initiatives, the Career Development Centre introduces its inaugural "Academia Industry Conclave (AIC) 2023". The primary objective of this event is to nurture the collaboration and bridge the gap effectively between academia and industry.

"The primary concept is to offer a platform for departments, centres, and schools to highlight their strengths and accomplishments to prospective industry partners and recruiters," added Maity.

''Most of the prominent companies have already visited the campus for internship in August 2023 and have also registered their presence for this placement season," said Professor V K Tewari, IIT Kharagpur Director.

"The graduating batch of 2023-24 have shown great enthusiasm and constructive confidence towards this placement drive along with the companies who are eager to tap into the talent pool of this Institute," added Professor V K Tewari.

In response to global economic concerns, Tewari stated that, despite the current slow pace of the placement season, IIT Kharagpur has received over 700 offers on the first day of the drive.

