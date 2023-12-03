‘Directors who are not very talented, depend on..’: Aamir Khan's old video criticising sex and excessive violence in films goes viral after Animal's release

After the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, an old video of Aamir Khan speaking against graphic and provocative content in films has gone viral.

The video, which appears to be from an interview, features Khan expressing his concern about the increasing trend of provocative and vulgar content in Indian films. He argues that such content can have a negative impact on viewers, particularly young people, and that filmmakers have a responsibility to be mindful of the social impact of their work.

The video clip, which was shared on Reddit's popular sub BollyBlindsNGossip, showed the Dangal star saying: "There are few emotions which are very easy to provoke the audience. Violence is one such emotion and sex is another. These are two emotions which are most easy to provoke in a human being. Those directors who are not very talented in creating a story, in showing emotions or creating situations, they depend heavily on sex and violence to make their films work. They think that if we put excessive violence and sex, their films will be successful. I believe it's a wrong thinking process. There's a possibility that they may become successful at times but it harms society very much."

"I think that's a very wrong thing to do and I think we are morally responsible. People cinema are responsible to a certain extent because the audience, especially the youngsters who are seeing our movies, are definitely influenced and affected by it. We should always keep in our minds that we don't show such a thing that impacts negatively on the audiences. I'm not saying that there should be no violence in films, but it depends on the subject. If you are making a film whose story requires you to show violence, you can show it but there are ways and of showing it", Khan added.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, has garnered significant criticism for its excessive violence and misogynistic portrayal of women. The film, which was released this Friday, has sparked outrage among a section of viewers and critics alike.

However, the box office performance of ‘Animal’ seems to be unaffected by the criticism it has received. The film was released on December 1 and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, minting Rs 129.80 crore till Saturday. Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor also play prominent roles in the action movie.

