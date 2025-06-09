‘I’m not crazy...’: NRI’s video clip of handcuffed Indian student’s deportation from US goes viral, triggers backlash

A disturbing video showing an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the ground at Newark Airport before being deported from the United States has sparked widespread outrage. The footage, shared by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, has fueled concern over the treatment of Indian students abroad, prompting calls for official intervention from the Indian government.

"I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night — handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy," Jain posted on social media.

He recounted how the student, who was meant to be on the same flight, never boarded. “This poor kid's parent won’t know what’s happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar he was to be boarded last night in the same flight with me but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what’s going on with him at New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented," he added.

This poor kids parent won’t know what’s happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar he was to be boarded last night in the same flight with me but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what’s going on with him at New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented. pic.twitter.com/kpMiy9Trsp — Kunal Jain (@SONOFINDIA) June 8, 2025

From the boy’s accent, Jain believes he hails from Haryana. In a moment that particularly stood out, the student shouted, “I am not crazy...they are hell bent to prove that I am crazy.”

Jain further alleged that such incidents are becoming alarmingly routine. “These children get their visas and get on a flight in the morning. For some reason, they are unable to explain the reason for their visit to the immigration authorities and are sent back on the evening flight tied up like criminals. Every day 3-4 such cases are happening. There have been more such cases in the last few days,” he wrote.

The incident ignited a storm on social media, with reactions split between concern and skepticism.

One user questioned, “What do u mean by; he's not been able to explain to the US authorities. If he can't speak English, how did he clear his exams, what kind of courses was he going to take?”

Another pointed out, “Know at least 8-10 Indians who’ve been deported back to India on direct flights WITHOUT handcuffs! The fact that there were so many Airport Authorities & Police clearly goes to show that this wasn’t just a matter of a student being deported. I bet there’s more to it!”

“Handcuffed? May be wrong but did he come the right way? If not, then what is wrong if he is being deported?” asked a third, adding, “If he has come the right way then there is something wrong for sure with the legalities for him to be treated that way.”

Others turned the spotlight on the broader NRI community. “You are not alone, most of the NRIs are not helpless, right word is useless when it comes to stand together. We are so selfish, in next coming years we will feel the heat cos of our attitude!!”

Some were more critical of students themselves. “The buggers who go there to do activism deserve to be kicked out... though am not sure what happened to this guy particularly. But many students get carried away into woke issues and forget they came there to study.”