IMD forecasts 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in THESE 8 states till July 11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country over the next five days.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. This means that these areas are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to happen over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Odisha during next 5 days; Bihar during 09th-11th; Jharkhand on 07th & 11th July,” the weather department said in a press note.

The department has also issued heavy rain alerts for states like Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand. In its update issued this afternoon, the weather department said an intense rainfall spell is likely to continue over Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and south Peninsular India.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the region during the next 4-5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand during 07th-09th; Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th; Punjab, Haryana on 08th and Uttar Pradesh on 10th & 11th July.

On July 8, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Katua, Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Chamba, Lahul & Spiti, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Yamunanagar, Sharanpur, Muzafarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Sambhal, Rampur and Moradabad are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

On July 9, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Katua, Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Chamba, Lahul & Spiti, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Yamunanagar, Sharanpur, Muzafarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Sambhal, Rampur, Moradabad, Bikaner, Pali, Kachchh, Patan, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Porbandar are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On July 10, Nainital, Champawat, Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Anantnag, Sirohi, Pali, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are expected to have heavy rainfall.

On July 11, Nainital, Champawat, Almora, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

The heavy rainfall is expected to be caused by a combination of factors, including a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and an active monsoon trough. The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the next few days. The active monsoon trough is likely to strengthen and extend up to the foothills of the Himalayas.

The heavy rainfall is likely to cause flooding and landslides in some areas. It is also likely to disrupt traffic and power supply. People in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with the weather forecast and to take necessary precautions.

Also Read: Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari steps down, COO gets elevated