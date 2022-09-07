IMD issues heavy rain alert for four districts of Karnataka

Maharashtra and Odisha are likely to witness heavy rainfall during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It has also issued heavy rain alert for four districts of Karnataka for Thursday. In its daily bulletin, the IMD said that an intense rainfall spell is likely to continue over South Peninsular India during the next four days and decrease thereafter. Extremely heavy rainfalls are likely to continue over south interior Karnataka, it added.

For Karnataka, the weather department issued an orange alert for four districts - Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu, Chikmagalur - on Thursday.

The IMD said that an increase in rainfall activity is predicted along the east coast of the country and Maharashtra from September 8. It further said that subdued rainfall activity is predicted over northwest India during the next few days.

According to the weather update, fairly widespread to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the 8th; Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha 9th-11th; Gujarat and Gangetic West Bengal on the 10th and 11th; Bihar, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh on 11th and over Odisha, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days.

The department has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Odisha on 9th and 10th; Gujarat on 11th; central Maharashtra from 8th-11th and over Konkan and Goa from 9th-11th September. Southern parts of India are likely to receive heavy rainfall till September 10. In addition to this, eastern and western parts of the country are also predicted to witness heavy rainfall activity over the coming days.

The country’s north-eastern states - Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland - are expected to receive heavy rainfall spells until September 8. On the other hand, Uttarakhand is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread light rainfall with isolated heavy falls along with thunderstorms and/or lightning till September 10.