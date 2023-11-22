IMD issues ‘orange alert’ in Kerala, Tamil Nadu; schools closed due to heavy rain in Puducherry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu after the Northeast monsoon intensified in the region and brought heavy rainfall; the two states' governments on Tuesday has issued an advisory for the general public to be cautious.

Kerala is preparing itself for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday (November 22) and Thursday (November 23); meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday (November 22), as per the weather agency update.

In an effort to be prepared for heavy rain, Education Minister A Namachivayam announced on Wednesday that all government and private schools in Puducherry will remain closed on November 22. Karaikal administration has also reportedly declared a similar announcement about the closing of schools in the region. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has predicted intermittent rainfall over the next two days in over ten districts of Tamil Nadu. In Addition, light to moderate rainfall is expected in many parts of the state on Wednesday.

This is the second time this month that the schools have been closed in the wake of heavy rains in the state. Earlier in November, both schools and colleges in Puducherry and Chennai had shut down due to the continuous heavy downpours, which also affected Tamil Nadu and the broader region.

The latest update from the national weather agency shows that Kerala has already experienced significant rainfall, with Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts receiving 5 cm and 7 cm of rain, respectively. The weather department also said that heavy rainfall in the isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam was observed on Tuesday.

Giving an update on Central India, the IMD said on Tuesday, “Light to moderate rainfall at scattered to few places very likely over Central India and West coast from November 24 to November 27 2023.”

Meanwhile, North India is embracing colder temperatures at the same time when the South region anticipates rains.