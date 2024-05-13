IMD predicts heatwave in Northwest India from May 16; heavy rainfall in THESE regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Northwest India will experience heatwaves starting Thursday, May 16. Regions including West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and South Haryana are expected to be affected by this prediction.

According to the weather office, hot and humid weather will also prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next four days.

Related Articles

The Regional Met Centre (RWFC) Delhi, has predicted heatwave at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and East Rajasthan on May 16 and 17. With the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 underway, the IMD has not issued any significant warnings regarding heatwaves.

“The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures ( -2 degrees) and there will be no heat wave-like conditions in these areas on the polling day. However, for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations, including facilities like water, shamiyana and fans," Election Commission of India said.

Hoshangabad in West Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius on May 12. Other areas such as Malegaon in Madhya Maharashtra reached 42.6 degrees Celsius, Barmer in West Rajasthan, Surendranagar in Saurashtra, and Kutch all recorded temperatures of 42.4 degrees Celsius, the weather department stated.

Meanwhile, isolated regions of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are forecasted to encounter hailstorms accompanied by squalls reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph on May 17.

Wet spell accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds are forecasted over East & Central India till May 14, 2024.