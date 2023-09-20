IMD predicts heavy rain in these states over the next 3 days; check state-wise weather forecast

A low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal which is likely to move west-northwest across north Odisha and south Jharkhand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Under its influence, widespread rainfall would occur in some districts of Odisha for four days from Tuesday, the weather agency added.

Besides rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning will also occur in some places of the state during the next two days, the IMD regional centre said in a bulletin yesterday.

"Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand during September 19-22; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during September 20-22 and Bihar during September 21-23," the weather agency said.

Moreover, it stated that heavy rainfall is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur on September 20 and 21, and over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya on September 21 and 22.

As for Central India, the IMD said, "Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh during September 19-22; East Madhya Pradesh during 21-23; Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh on 22 and 23 September."

A heavy rain alert has been issued for three days for parts of Jharkhand from Wednesday due to a low-pressure area forming over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood, a weather official said on Tuesday.

The system is likely to offer widespread rainfall, mainly in southern, central and western parts of Jharkhand, for three days till September 22 and reduce the state's rainfall deficit which is at 34 per cent currently, he said.

In-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand told PTI, "A low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in next 48 hours, which would offer widespread rainfall to Jharkhand. An alert for heavy rains has also been issued for parts of the state," he said.

