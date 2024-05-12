IMD predicts relief from scorching heat; these state to see rainfall, thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 12 forecast widespread rainfall and thunderstorms in several states, which is likely to bring some respite from the scorching temperatures.

According to the forecast, widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 12 and 13.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during the next three days.

Isolated places in Uttarakhand may see thundersquall winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph on May 12, IMD said.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on May 12 and 13. Additionally, dust storms and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds, are expected in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during this period.

According to the IMD forecast, the plains of Uttar Pradesh and southern Rajasthan are expected to experience strong surface winds persisting for the next two days. Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada are to experience hailstorms on May 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru rural district for heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms. The weather department has predicted week-long showers for Bengaluru and a yellow alert has also been issued in certain parts of the city. Rainfall in Bengaluru will continue throughout the week, according to the forecast.

The weather in West Bengal is likely to be devoid of extreme heat as the state is expected to receive rainfall till Thursday, IMD said.

According to a statement by the Met department, “a strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation lies over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood at 1.5km above mean sea level, Thunderstorm with lightning along with gusty wind speed activity very likely to continue over districts of West Bengal”. “Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind at 40-50 kmph are likely to continue till Monday across Bengal,” an IMD statement read.