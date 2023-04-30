IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in these states for the next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that several states are expected to witness very heavy rainfall during the next few days. Southern states of India are expected to witness very heavy rainfall.

The weather forecast agency revealed that South Interior Karnataka is likely to witness very heavy rainfall on April 30 and May 1. Besides that, Kerala will also see huge rainfall on April 30.

Rayalaseema and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu are expected to see very heavy rainfall on May 1.

For Northwest India, the department said light to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu division during the next 5 days. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness hailstorms on May 1 and 3. A dust storm is likely to happen on May 2 and 3 in Rajasthan.

In Central India, scattered rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to happen over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days. It is expected to happen over Lakshadweep during April 29-30.

For the Southern part, scattered widespread rainfall with thunderstorms is expected to happen over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal & Kerala during the next five days.

The weather department predicted light to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms expected to happen in a few states in East India such as Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim.

For West India, light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to happen over Maharashtra and Gujarat state during the next five days. Also, heavy rainfall is expected to happen over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram.

IMD further said that heat wave conditions are unlikely to happen in India for the next five days and maximum temperature is likely to be below normal to near normal in these days.

Also Read: Gas leak in Ludhiana: 11 dead, 11 injured; NDRF team at spot to evacuate people

Also Watch: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s ‘Guru’ Radhakishan Damani: A look at his journey, net worth, and more; Know about the 'Jai-Veeru' of Dalal Street