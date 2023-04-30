Gas leak in Ludhiana: 11 dead, 11 injured; NDRF team at spot to evacuate people

An incident of gas leak was reported in the Giaspura area of Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday. At least 11 people died and 11 others fell ill due to the gas leakage. The police have sealed the area. Fire officials are also present at the spot. The injured were rushed to a hospital, police said.

#WATCH | Punjab: Nine dead, 11 hospitalised in an incident of gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana. Visuals from the spot as local administration and medical team reach the spot.



Local officials say that the area has been cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/moDPTVG8XS — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

According to the news agency ANI, 5-6 people fell unconscious and they have been admitted to a hospital. A rescue team has been called to the spot. A team of doctors and ambulances have also been called.

Ludhiana West SDM Swati said the NDRF team has reached the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. "Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the incident of the gas leak. "Police, Administration, and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected," the chief minister said.

The deceased include 6 males and 5 females. They have been identified as Sourav (35), Varsha (35), Aryan (10), Chulu (16), Abhay (13), unknown female (40), unknown female (25), Kalpesh (40) unknown male (25), Neetu Devi and Navneet Kumar.

Locals narrated their ordeal after the gas leak occurred. "...I came to know that five members of my family are unconscious," a local told the news agency.

#WATCH | Ludhiana gas leak | Locals narrate their ordeal as Giaspura area, where the incident occurred, gets vacated by the administration.



"...I came to know that five members of my family are unconscious," says a local. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/KlXNNj13BZ — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

"This was a poisonous gas leak...at least eight people have died. Three of the bodies have turned blue...It is poisonous. You won't be able to breathe...," Anjan Kumar, another person, said. A few members of his family died in the gas leak.