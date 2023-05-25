IMD says Bengaluru to see persistent rains till month end, advisories issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Bengaluru will continue to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds for the next 48 hours, with the rain expected to last till the end of the month. The department also expects the thunderstorms to return on May 28 and 29.

Issuing the prediction, the IMD has advised citizens to remain indoors with their doors and windows shut. It has asked citizens to avoid travel and seek shelter if they find themselves outdoors. The department has strictly advised against taking shelter under trees.

The IMD has also issued other advisories. It has advised not to lie or lean against concrete surfaces. Citizens should unplug and turn off all electrical and electronic appliances in their vicinity when not in use and also avoid contact with electrical conductors. The IMD also asked citizens to drive carefully.

Medical professionals have warned citizens of water-borne infections that come with weather changes. With water-logging issues plaguing the city, citizens could be prone to vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, as well as bacterial infections such as typhoid and cholera. The doctors have also warned against viral infections such as hepatitis A and B and diarrhoea.

The professionals have asked citizens to look for symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, body ache, etc. Should any of the symptoms pop up, they must consult a doctor immediately.

The prediction comes at a time when heavy rains persist in Bangalore. The harsh weather claimed two lives recently in rain-related incidents in the Silicon Valley area of the city.

One victim was a 32-year-old man who died after falling into stormwater. His body floated away and was recovered 5 kilometres from the spot. The second victim was a woman stuck in an autorickshaw in a flooded underpass.

These incidents were one of many caused by the heavy rains, hailstorms and thunderstorms that have disrupted the lives in the city. Earlier in the week, a 23-year-old woman died after her car drowned in neck-deep water at the KR Circle underpass in the city.

The Old Mysuru region of the state isn’t exempt from the oppressive weather either, with the region experiencing similar weather. Entire trees have been uprooted amidst the storms, and roadblocks are a common sight in the city. The rains have also caused significant property damage.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has advised authorities to stay alert. Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working towards its goal to set up 63 monsoon control rooms and have them accessible by June 1.