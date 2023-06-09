IMD says very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy to intensify further, very rough sea conditions to prevail

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, lying over the east-central Arabian Sea, will intensify further during the next 36 hours and move north-northwestwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

"Very severe cyclonic storm #Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 23.30 hrs IST of June 8 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hrs and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," the IMD said in a tweet.

Wind warning

June 9: Gale wind speed reaching 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph is likely to prevail over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of westcentral Arabian Sea and become 155-160 kmph gusting to 180 kmph over the region from evening of 9th June. Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of South Arabian Sea and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts.

June 10: Gale wind speed reaching 155-160 kmph gusting to 180 kmph is likely to prevail over central Arabian Sea and becoming 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph is likely to prevail over the region from evening of 9th June and 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph likely to prevail over adjoining areas of north Arabian Sea. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of south Arabian Sea and 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along and off Goa-Maharashtra coasts.

June 11: Gale wind speed reaching 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph is likely to prevail over central and adjoining north Arabian Sea and becoming 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph over the region from evening of 20th June. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

June 12: Gale wind speed reaching 130-140 kmph gusting to 150 kmph is likely to prevail over central and adjoining north Arabian Sea and becoming 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph from evening of 12th June. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over adjoining areas of south Arabian Sea. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

June 13: Gale wind speed reaching 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph is likely to prevail over north and adjoining central Arabian Sea and becoming 120-130 kmph gusting to 140 kmph from evening of 13th June. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

Sea condition

June 9: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of westcentral Arabian Sea. Very rough to rough sea condition is likely to prevail over the adjoining areas of south Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough along and off Karnataka-Goa- Maharashtra coasts.

June 10: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal over central Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over adjoining areas of north Arabian Sea and rough along and off Goa- Maharashtra coasts.

June 11 and June 12: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal to very high over central and adjoining north Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

June 13: Sea condition is likely to be phenomenal to very high over north and adjoining central Arabian Sea. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off Maharashtra-Gujarat coasts.

Fishermen warning

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into such Central Arabian Sea till June 13 and adjoining areas of North Arabian Sea during June 12-14, the India Meteorological Department said. "Those out at sea are advised to return to coast," it added.

