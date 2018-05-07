IMD issues thunderstorm, heavy rain warning in 13 states today

The Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied with squall, hail and heavy rains that are likely to hit at least 13 states and two union territories on Monday. The department has issued weather forecast for next five days - May 7 to May 12. According to the forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with squall will hit isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Following the forecast, the Haryana government has decided to shut all government and private schools on May 7- 8.



In a statement on weather forecast for next five days, the department said: "Maximum temperatures very likely to remain in the range of 40-44 degree celsius over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Interior Maharashtra and over some parts of Telangana, Rayalaseema and interior Odisha during next 3 days and no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest of the country during the same period."



It further warns of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, interior Karnataka and Kerala. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Dust storm very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan and heat wave conditions likely at one or two pockets over Vidarbha, the department said.



On the weather outlook between May 12 to May 14, the Meteorological Department said that widespread rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls were likely over northeast India. "Isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers activity likely over western Himalayan region, east India and south peninsula. Dry weather likely over remaining parts of the country," it added.



Last week, the Home Ministry informed that as many as 124 people lost their lives due to thunderstorms and lightning in five states. The highest 73 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, 35 killed in Rajasthan, eight in Telangana, six in Uttarakhand and two in Punjab.



On Sunday, seven persons were injured and about 200 houses collapsed in a storm in West Bengal. The storm with a speed of about 90 to 100 km per hour lashed places such as Ranaghat, Hanskhali and Krishnagar. Two persons were killed and as many injured after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharswan district.