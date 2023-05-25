'Immensely proud', says Jay Kotak as fiancée Aditi Arya graduates from Yale University

Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate his fiancée, former Miss India Aditi Arya, for graduating from Yale University.

The Co-Head of Kotak811 in his shout-out message to his fiancée wrote that she had "completed her MBA from Yale University". He also shared two pictures of Arya in her graduation robe.

"Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you Aditi Arya," Kotak wrote on May 24.

Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you @AryaAditi pic.twitter.com/xAdcRUFB0C — Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) May 24, 2023

Jay Kotak himself holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in History from Columbia University. He is currently the Co-Head of digital bank Kotak811.

Aditi Arya, on the other hand, graduated from Delhi University's Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. She had a stint as a research analyst with Ernst & Young. Arya was crowned Miss India World in 2015.

There were rumours of Kotak's engagement with Aditi Arya sometime around August last year. However, neither of them had confirmed the rumours up until now.

In June last year, Kotak had found himself in the centre of a Twitter fury after he called the United States as a "nation in decay" hit by inflation and dirty cities while lamenting on the state of air travel in the continent.

"Flying to India feels like returning to a better place," he wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of the Boston airport showing a serpentine queue for check-in.

In the US for my Harvard 5th year reunion. A nation in decay



Inflation is perceptible. Cities are dirtier. Every day, gun violence headlines.



Airport lines, flight delays, stretch for hours.



Average person is pessimistic.



Flying to India feels like returning to a better place — Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) June 13, 2022

Also Watch: Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani visited Siddhivinayak Temple with Mukesh Ambani and son Prithvi

Also Watch: IPL 2023 Eliminator: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indian defeats Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants; MI vs LSG; Highlights, Player of the match, IPL Playoffs, MI vs GT