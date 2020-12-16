In 'dry state' Bihar, men consume more alcohol than in Maharashtra: Survey

More men are consuming alcohol in 'dry state' Bihar than any other state in the country, according to recently-released National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-20.

At least 15.5 per cent of the male population of age 15 and above consumed alcohol in Bihar. The consumption of alcohol in rural Bihar (15.8 per cent) was more than urban Bihar (14 per cent), the survey added. It must be noted the state had put a complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor since April 2016.

After Bihar, Maharashtra ranked second in terms of liquor consumption by men. According to the survey, 13.9 per cent Maharashtrian male population aged between 15 and above consume alcohol.

In the case of women, alcohol consumption in both the states stood at 0.4 per cent. However, in terms of the rural and urban population of women, more females consume alcohol in urban Bihar (0.5 per cent) than in urban Maharashtra (0.3 per cent).

In the rural region, Maharashtra's women exceed Bihar's women in the drinking of alcohol. In Maharashtra 0.5 per cent of women consume liquor, as compared to 0.4 per cent in rural Bihar. Women's consumption of alcohol is highest in Sikkim (16.2 per cent), and Assam (7.2 per cent)

In terms of overall alcohol consumption, Telangana has topped with 43.3 per cent of the population consuming alcohol. Interestingly, Goa, which is known for its parties, has a lower proportion of people consuming alcohol at only 36.9 per cent.

Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir have the least consumption of alcohol with 5.8 per cent and 8.8 per cent, respectively.

Furthermore, the survey also found that tobacco consumption, which includes tobacco and smoking, is much higher in all states than the consumption of alcohol.

The highest consumption of tobacco was recorded in Mizoram where 77.8 per cent of men and 62 per cent of women consume it. The lowest consumption of tobacco among men was reported in Kerala (17 per cent) and Goa (18 per cent). Whereas, Himachal Pradesh reported lower consumption of tobacco among women, just 1.7 per cent.

The survey was conducted in 6.1 lakh sample households, involving household-level interviews, to collect information on population, health, family planning and nutrition-related indicators.

