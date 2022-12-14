IND vs BAN Test Match 2022: Rishabh Pant becomes second wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to score 4,000 runs

Rishabh Pant became the second wicketkeeper to score 4,000 runs in international cricket after wicketkeeper and former India captain MS Dhoni. Pant achieved this no mean feat on day one of the opening Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Pant has scored 4,021 runs at an average of 33.78 with a top score of 158 in 128 matches so far. As a designated wicketkeeper, however, Pant has scored 3,651 runs from 109 matches with six centuries and 15 half-centuries by him so far. Pant scored 46 runs off 45 balls with six fours and two sixes on Wednesday.

Ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, Pant was seen practicing on the nets. Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said, “We are not having any special discussion with Rishabh. That’s his game and we know that. Nothing changes, that’s the way he prepares for any format, white ball, and he is pretty much aware about his role in the team.”

He added, “Our conversations are never around the way he is playing as he knows what the team expects out of him.”

Besides this, he was also involved in a 64-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth wicket after India lost three early wickets– Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli– quickly. Pant got out when he tried to take the attack to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Pant had made his debut in 2017 but later found his footing in international cricket. Dhoni, on the other hand, scored 17,092 runs at an average of 44.74 with 15 hundreds and 108 half-centuries in 535 international matches.

