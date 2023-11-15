IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: What happens if the match gets washed out? Is there a Reserve Day?

Hosts India and New Zealand are all set to face each other once again in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two sides had previously met at the same stage four years ago.

In the ODI World Cup 2019, the match between India and New Zealand was extended and shifted to the reserve day due to inclement weather. Following which, India lost by 18 runs after match resumed on the next day.

As the two teams gear up to put their best foot forward, the question about the possibility of a rain threat comes back to haunt cricket enthusiasts, once again.

India vs New Zealand: Weather forecast in Mumbai today

It looks like cricket fans have all the reasons to rejoice as Mumbai's weather shows just 1 per cent chance of precipitation. Therefore, the possibility of rain looks highly unlikely.

As per Accuweather, the weather is set to be "very warm with hazy sunshine". While the maximum temperature will go up to 37 degree Celsius, the minimum temperature will be 26 degree Celsius.

Having said that, it is almost impossible to rule out the risk of a rain.

ICC World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: What happens in case rain impacts the semi-final clash? Is there a Reserve Day?

If play is interrupted on the scheduled day, the number of overs will be reduced initially and match officials will try to finish the match on the same day itself. For a result to be achieved, each team should bat for a minimum of 20 overs.

However, if that is not possible, the match will move to the Reserve Day, which will be on Thursday, November 16.

What happens if Reserve Day is washed out as well?

In case the Reserve Day gets washed out as well, the Duckworth-Lewis method will be used to determine the winner of the match. If that is also not possible, then the team which finished higher on the points table will move to the final.

In this case, India will move to the final.

The Rohit Sharma-led side cruised through the group stage, finishing top on a maximum 18 points having won all nine of their matches in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Also Read: ‘Play fearless, give your best’: Virender Sehwag asks Team India to not think about results

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023 India vs New Zealand: Here's how India fared in previous semi-finals