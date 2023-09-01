IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: How to watch live match on your TV, mobile, laptop

Asia Cup 2023 started with a bang on Wednesday as Pakistan won the first match of the tournament with a huge margin of 238 runs. But now the fans of Pakistan will pray for their team to play the same way in its next match on Saturday.

Pakistan is set to face India in the second match of the Asian cricket tournament on Saturday at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka. While this will be the second match for Pakistan, India will start their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan.

Indian fans are surely in for a treat as their team will face the current best ODI team in the world. Pakistan jumped to the top spot in ICC rankings after it defeated Afghanistan in the third ODI between the two by 59 runs.

Ind vs Pak: Match Date and Time

India and Pakistan will face each other on September 2 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Kandy. The 50-over match will begin at 3:00 PM (IST).

Ind vs Pak: Squads and Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Stand-by player: Sanju Samson

Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Probable Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Ind vs Pak: Head-to-Head

India and Pakistan have faced each other 17 times in the Asia Cup, with India winning nine out of them. Pakistan has won six matches while two matches ended with no result.

Ind vs Pak: TV Broadcast

Viewers can catch the live broadcast of the Asia Cup group stage match on Star Sports network.

Ind vs Pak: Free Live Streaming

Fans can also catch a live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website.

