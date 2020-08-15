Independence Day 2020: Quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp status

Independence Day is a national holiday that we all love celebrating together as a nation. Every year, August 15 is celebrated with flag hoisting ceremonies, drills, speeches, kite flying competitions, etc, across the country.

Today, as India marks its 74th Independence Day amid coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, where multilayered security arrangements and necessary social distancing measures are in place.

Independence Day is a day when a sense of patriotic fervour grips the entire nation. On this day, people send messages to their friends and family.

Here are some quotes, wishes, SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp status that you can share with your family and friends on this occasion:

To soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, to the mothers who let them.... A big salute to them this Independence Day

"Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott."- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"As our flag flies free in the wind today, please take a moment to savour truly what freedom is and at what cost it came. Happy Independence Day 2020."

"Freedom is not dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?"- Mahatma Gandhi

Carried with care, coated with pride, dipped in love, fly in glory, moments of freedom in shade of joy. Proud to be an Indian, Happy Independence Day.

May this Independence Day bring harmony between all communities and unite us as a nation. Happy Independence Day 2020!

"One individual may die for an idea but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices from those who gave us freedom. Happy Independence Day!

Nothing is more important than Independence and liberty. Happy Independence Day 2020.

Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity.

Also read: PM Modi Independence Day Speech Live: 'We will win against coronavirus,' says PM Modi