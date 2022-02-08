Independent Pak distributor made unauthorised post on Kashmir, says Hyundai 

Hyundai said in a statement that an independently-owned distributor in Kashmir made the social media posts on Kashmir, and that these posts were unauthorised. “As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region,” state the auto major.

“Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor’s policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorised Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts,” it added.

The clarification comes after the motor company’s Pakistani social media handles on Sunday said, "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom," along with the hashtag #KashmirSolidarityDay. The posts have since been deleted but screenshots of the tweets are still floating around the microblogging site. Hyundai, following the posts, has received a lot of criticism from netizens.

Hyundai further stated that once the situation was brought to their notice, they made the distributor “acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action”. It said that the distributor misused the brand identity and that they have taken measures to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

“Our subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India, is not associated with the distributor in Pakistan, and we strongly reject the unauthorised non-business related social media activity,” said the company.

Hyundai said that it has been investing in India for decades and that it remains strongly committed to Indian customers. “We deeply regret any offence caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity,” it said.

This is the second statement that has come from the company. Hyundai India had earlier issued the following statement: Hyundai Motor India has been committed to Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism. The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view. As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens.

