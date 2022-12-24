India bowls out Bangladesh at 231, need 145 runs to win 

With Christmas around, India has managed to get a huge gift by bowling out Bangladesh at 231. To win the game, India needs 145 runs right now. Axar Patel had taken three wickets in the innings, while Mohammed Siraj had taken two. Litton Das left the game for 73 on Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Jaydev Unadkat, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Umesh Yadav have taken one wicket individually.

Team India is out to bat after bundling out Bangladesh at 231 and will need to score 145 runs to win the second Test of the two-match series. Shakib Al Hasan took KL Rahul's wicket. With only three runs on the board, India lost one wicket. India loses 1 wicket despite only scoring 3 runs.

Bangladesh started the session at 71 for 4, with Zakir Hasan leading the way after effectively defending India's bowling quartet while batters fell around him. He scored another impressive fifty, but a poor shot selection cost him the game soon after. He attempted an expansive cut shot and ultimately top-edged to Mohammed Siraj at third man in response to Umesh Yadav's harmless length ball outside the offstump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was then introduced by Axar early to frighten the home team.

India (Playing XI) includes KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI) includes Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed