India's coronavirus recovery rate rises to 58.56%; these states are leading the race

Though rapidly rising coronavirus cases in the country are a matter of concerns, India's recovery rate has been improving by the day. The gap between recoveries and active cases has already exceeded the active cases mark by 106,661 as of today, taking the overall country-wise recovery rate to 58.56% amongst COVID-19 patients.

Meghalaya tops the country with a maximum of 89.1 per cent recovery rate, though the number of coronavirus cases in the state is not high as compared to Maharashtra and Delhi. Rajasthan and Tripura have also recorded 78.8 per cent and 78.6 per cent recovery rate, respectively.

Here's a list of states with most number of recoveries:

5,28,859 total confirmed cases

3,09,713 cases cured/recovered

82,27,802 samples tested



The graded, pre-emptive and pro-active steps taken by the Centre with the states/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results, a government statement said. Presently, there are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under active medical supervision, it added. India now has 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19, which includes 749 government and 287 private labs.

The rising COVID-19 tally can also be attributed to the rise in testing, which has increased 1 lakh earlier to over 2 lakh as of today. The government in a statement said that the COVID-19 related health infrastructure has been strengthened in the country, with the availability of 1,055 dedicated COVID hospitals comprising 1,77,529 isolation beds, 23,168 ICU beds and 78,060 oxygen supported beds.

There are a total 2,400 dedicated COVID-19 health centres with 1,40,099 isolation beds, 11,508 ICU beds and 51,371 oxygen supported beds in the country as of now. Moreover, 9,519 COVID-19 care centres with 8,34,128 beds have been provided for the treatment of patients. The Centre has also provided 187.43 lakh N-95 masks and 116.99 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the states/UTs/central institutions, the government said.

India reported the highest ever spike in daily coronavirus cases at 19,906 in last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,28,859. The country recorded as many as 410 deaths in the past day, which takes the death toll to 16,095, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggests. With this, the total active cases in India stand at 2,03,051, while 3,09,713 people have been cured. The Indian Council of Medical Research data suggests a total of 82,27,802 tests have been conducted so far, of which 2,31,095 were conducted on June 27 alone.

