India creating virtuous brand image by supplying vaccines to the world: Anand Mahindra

India has been supplying COVID-19 vaccines to over 70 countries across the world. Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra noted on Friday that India being a supplier of vaccines to countries across the world is creating a virtuous brand image of the country. Mahindra also shared two cartoon drawings, which communicated that India is a supplier of vaccines across the world, though the cartoons also took a light-hearted dig at India, according to Mahindra.

Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "Well, even if that's a light-hearted dig, being a supplier of vaccines to the world is clearly creating a virtuous brand image for India…" In the first cartoon drawing that Mahindra shared, a person being administered the vaccine says "Is this from India? I don't like anything too spicy", this, of course, is a play on the age-old stereotype of Indian food being too spicy for foreigners.

The other cartoon paints China in a negative light while representing India positively. In the drawing, a red aeroplane with 'China' written on it is dropping coronavirus particles on the world. Right next to this, is an aircraft with 'India' written on it that is dropping needles, likely meant to be COVID-19 vaccines, on the rest of the world. The message seems to be that while China allegedly spread COVID-19 across the world, India is spreading its cure - the COVID-19 vaccine.

Well, even if that's a light-hearted dig, being a supplier of vaccines to the world is clearly creating a virtuous brand image for India... pic.twitter.com/mNXxv6kMmI - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in the country has taken a turn for the worse. Fresh COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in the past few days. In response to the rise in case, the government had decided to restrict COVID-19 vaccine export. India recorded 62,258 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to a Union Health Ministry update released on Saturday morning. With the addition of fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 case count reached 1,19,08,910.

