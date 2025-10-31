‘India feels unliveable’: After 5 years in Netherlands, NRI sparks migration debate

A Reddit post from an Indian expatriate preparing to leave the Netherlands after five years has sparked a lively debate online about where professionals should move next — and why returning to India doesn’t appeal to many.

The post came from a user, who said they were forced to leave the Netherlands due to residence permit issues. The writer, with five years of experience in SAP, finance, and project management, explained their hesitation to move back to India.

“Indian cities are unliveable and offer very little for me in terms of cultural and hobby pursuits. Salaries outside of tech are low,” the user wrote, adding that they weren’t interested in the usual arguments about convenience or family proximity that often dominate relocation discussions.

The user’s candid remarks — especially about India’s urban challenges and the desire for a richer cultural life — struck a chord among many others who have lived abroad.

Several Redditors chimed in with advice and first-hand experiences. One commenter noted the language barrier as a key consideration when relocating to non-English-speaking countries:

“Many European countries will have a language barrier when it comes to permanent residence or citizenship… Best go for English-speaking countries if you don’t want to invest time in learning a language. Australia, Canada, and the UK have many SAP and finance opportunities,” one user suggested.

Others recommended the UK as a natural next step for someone with Dutch experience.

“Based on your skills, UK could be a good move. Lots of SAP and finance-related roles, decent work-life balance, and culturally not very different from the Netherlands,” another wrote.

But not everyone was optimistic. One commenter cautioned that while Canada remains popular, its quality of life has slipped in recent years.

“Hard to say. India is where all the jobs are being outsourced to. Very difficult to find Netherlands-level work-life balance outside Europe. How about getting a Canadian PR and moving there? QoL there has deteriorated though,” they remarked.

The thread reflects a broader sentiment visible in many NRI forums — a growing number of professionals who, after years abroad, feel disconnected from both India’s work culture and the rising costs or restrictions in Western nations.

As global migration trends shift, discussions like these highlight how young Indian professionals are redefining what “a better life” means — not just in terms of income, but in lifestyle, work-life balance, and cultural fulfillment.