‘India is already living in 2030’: US CEO stunned by Blinkit’s 10-minute delivery in Ranchi

A US-based Indian-origin CEO says the most startling part of her recent three-week visit to India wasn’t the traffic, food or familiar chaos — it was the sheer speed and depth of India’s booming quick-commerce ecosystem.

In a widely shared LinkedIn post, Varuni Sarwal, CEO of TriFetch, wrote that India’s 10-minute delivery culture made Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping in the United States “feel ancient.” While the US continues to believe it leads global innovation, she argued that India’s B2C logistics “is already living in 2030.”

“San Francisco has self-driving cars. India has 10-minute everything. I’m not sure which is more impressive,” she wrote.

Sarwal described an incident from her trip to Ranchi, where she and her colleague Rosemary had arrived to attend a friend’s wedding. On the morning of the Haldi ceremony, they realised they had brought no outfits.

In the US, Sarwal said, this situation typically means scrambling to a mall or waiting two days for an Amazon delivery. But in Ranchi — a Tier-2 city — the outcome was radically different.

They opened the Blinkit app from their hotel room, placed an order, and within 15 minutes, a delivery rider arrived with two full traditional outfits.

“The depth of the Indian consumer market is mind-bending,” she wrote. “The fact that high-velocity B2C logistics work this seamlessly in Ranchi is proof that the ‘India Opportunity’ goes far beyond the top 1%.”

Sarwal added she would miss this level of convenience upon returning to San Francisco — a city that prides itself on tech-first living but lacks the speed and density of India’s last-mile delivery networks.

She ended her post on a humorous note: in their haste to prioritise speed, they accidentally ordered the wrong items. “If you zoom in on the photo, Rose is wearing a men’s kurta and I am wearing a men’s lungi. But hey, we made it work,” she wrote.

Her account has sparked a wave of reactions online — from Indians celebrating the transformation of their daily conveniences to global readers reassessing the narrative that Western markets are always the innovation leaders.