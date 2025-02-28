'India ke worst f**** region mein posting de di': Teacher's abusive rant on Bihar goes viral, gets suspended

A primary teacher's rant against the northern state of Bihar went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. In this video, the teacher, identified as Dipali Sah, can be heard making derogatory remarks about the state and other parts of India while expressing her dissatisfaction with her job location.

The woman was posted on probation at a branch of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bihar's Jehanabad. She can be heard saying that she could have been posted in any branch of Kendriya Vidyalaya but chose Bihar.

"I just think.... there are so many branches of Kendriya Vidyalaya across India. They could have posted me in any region." She mentioned that how people do not like being posted in the Kolkata region but she was even ready for that.

"Anywhere in Bengal is fine. My friend got posted in Darjeeling, can you imagine? Another friend got posted in Silchar. Northeast, wow. Another friend is posted in Bengaluru. Mere se kya b**** dushami thi ki India ke worst f**** region mein posting de di (What enmity did they have with me that they posted me in the worst region?).”

Video of Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher Deepali Shah openly abusing people from Bihar in English sparks controversy

Furthermore, she said that she will remember her first posting ever for all the wrong reasons. She said that they could have posted her somewhere in Goa, Odisha or anywhere in the South or even in Ladakh where no one wants to go instead of Bihar.

In the video, she lashed out at the condition of Bihar, saying people in the state have no civic sense.

"I'm not kidding, the situation of Bihar is actually f***** up. It is not even hyped up, it is f***** up. And me being here, I can see it every day. The ground reality is Bihar is just f***** up. People have no civic sense, not even kidding. We, I mean the people who want to travel from Bihar to Delhi, it is just... people have made it so f****** difficult for us because oh god they have zero civic sense."

She even went onto say that the day Bihar is removed from the country, India will be a developed nation. "I'm so angry over this, I mean people have no f****** civic sense. They have f***** up the railway."

After the video went viral on social media, Bihar MP Shambhavi Choudhary wrote to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) commissioner stating the remarks were "inappropriate, unacceptable, and unbecoming of an educator".

She also demanded strict action be taken against the teacher. After this, KVS suspended the teacher citing rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.