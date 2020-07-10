India may witness 10 lakh coronavirus cases by next Friday

With a rapid surge in coronavirus cases, the country's tally may hit a 10-lakh mark by next Friday. India has registered 7.94 lakh mark as of July 10 morning, according to the health ministry data. The active case tally stands at 2,76,685 whereas, 21,604 deaths have been attributed to the infection to date.

In the last seven days, active cases in the country have grown by 20 per cent, whereas the spike in death is 19 per cent. Total cases have continued to rise at an average daily growth rate of 3.5 per cent in the same seven days' period, Mint reported. With this estimate, the country could achieve the grim mark of 10 lakh cases by the next Friday.

India has already entered into the list of top-3 world's worst-hit countries due to coronavirus after the US and Brazil. However, in terms of deaths, it holds the eighth rank. India's mortality rate is 2.7 deaths per 100 infection-lower than the global average of 4.5 per cent at the moment.

India has recorded the biggest spike in deaths as well as active cases over the past week. There was a 19 per cent change in deaths over the past seven days and 20.3 per cent change in inactive cases, the daily added.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh have accounted for most cases of coronavirus in the country; they account for 81 per cent of all coronavirus-related deaths in India.

In Maharashtra, 9,667 have succumbed to the virus; in Delhi 3,258; Tamil Nadu 1,765; Gujarat 2,008; and Uttar Pradesh 862.

In addition to this, 462 out of over 700 districts in India have registered at least one COVID-related death. Mumbai has reported the most number of deaths in a city in India at 5,132, followed by Ahmedabad (1,506), Thane (1,471), Chennai (1,170) and Pune (1,017).

It is anticipated that the case tally in the country will escalate further as the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has increased the daily testing. In fact, Maharashtra has allowed universal testing at private clinics and other states have adopted door-to-door testing in containment zones. There are 1,105 testing labs in the country, comprising 788 public and 317 private labs.

