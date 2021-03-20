India records 40,000 daily fresh COVID-19 cases for first time in 4 months

India reported 40,953 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry update released on Saturday morning. The country's daily COVID-19 case count has crossed the 40,000-mark for the first time after four months as the recent surge in coronavirus cases continues to rock several states.

The country also registered 23,653 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,15,55,284 while the number of active cases is at 2,88,394. The country has seen 1,11,07,332 patients recover from the deadly virus so far. However, 1,59,558 people have also succumbed to COVID-19, including 188 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, 4,20,63,392 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered thus far in the nationwide inoculation drive. Till Friday, 23,24,31,517 samples had been tested for COVID-19 in the country, according to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR). While 10,60,971 samples were tested on Friday itself.

India's COVID-19 count breached the 20 lakh-mark on August 7. The 30-lakh mark was crossed on August 23, the 40-lakh mark and the 50-lakh mark on September 5 and September 16, respectively.

Over 60 lakh cases had been registered till September 28, this number increased to 70 lakh on October 11. India crossed 80 lakh COVID-19 cases on October 29, over 90 lakh on November 20. The country breached the one crore-mark on December 19. India is only behind the US and Brazil when it comes to the total COVID-19 count.

