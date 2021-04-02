India still supplying coronavirus vaccines globally, no export ban, says Centre

The Centre on Friday clarified that it has not imposed any ban on export of COVID-19 vaccines. "Till now we have supplied vaccines to more than 80 countries across the world. We have already stated that our external supplies would be done keeping in mind our domestic requirement," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a media briefing while reiterating that India has not imposed any ban on export of vaccines.

Bagchi added that several countries have requested India for vaccine supply under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. "Many countries across the world have been asking for vaccines to India. I don't have the exact numbers, but I can tell you that Vaccine Maitri has been extremely successful and very well linked by our partners across the world," he said.

According to Bagchi, India has supplied 6.45 crore doses of vaccines to the global community under the Vaccine Maitri initiative as of April 2. Of these, 1.04 crore doses have been supplied as a grant, while 3.57 crore have been given on a commercial basis, and 1.82 crore doses through the COVAX initiative.

As per the MEA website, India has dispatched COVID-19 vaccines to 84 countries. Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles are the seven countries to which India first supplied the vaccines.

