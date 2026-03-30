'India stop making life so easy': US creator’s 'no shocking bills’ healthcare moment hits home

A simple hospital visit in India has turned into a moment of contrast for an American visitor, after she described being able to see a doctor the same day and pay a fraction of what it would cost in the United States.

In a video shared on Instagram, Liz Bomes uses humour to make her point, calling India’s healthcare system “really annoying” before explaining why.

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“Here's something that's really annoying about India: healthcare actually works. Instead of waiting six months for an appointment or paying thousands of dollars just to get a basic blood test done, I can literally walk into a hospital, see a doctor the same day, and pay next to nothing.”

She contrasts this with her experience back home.

“Where's the suspense? Where's the dramatic, your insurance doesn't cover this moment? It's way more exciting in the US to call 50 different clinics, just to beg for an appointment, and then go into debt after. India stop making life so easy.”

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What patients notice first: speed and cost

The comparison struck a chord not just for its tone, but for what it reflects about everyday access to care.

One user pointed to the breadth of basic services available across Indian hospitals, writing: “Madical Indian treatment good & Normal charge All OPD sevan day open blued & Axray & Madisan sem plase Sarvis Thair service opened USA 50 stat now American people used good fil”

Another added a more measured view of the system’s strengths and limits: “In india medical services may not be best but they are easily available at cheap prices. You can have good medical services”

A third comment placed the discussion in a global context, noting India’s growing role beyond domestic care: “India encourages Medical Tourism. Many patients from the well developed countries are coming to India for major surgeries and it cost not even 25℅ of the cost in their country.”

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The larger pattern behind the comparison

The reactions reflect a broader pattern. For many patients, especially visitors, the biggest difference is not just affordability but immediacy — the ability to access consultations, diagnostics and medicines without long wait times or insurance hurdles.

At the same time, users also acknowledged that lower costs do not always translate to uniform quality, and that experiences can vary widely between public and private healthcare providers.