India vs Australia 4th Test: PM Modi unlikely to flip the coin in Ahmedabad

The fourth Test between India and Australia slated, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Thursday, will be historic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese are expected to be present at the toss.

PM Modi will not flip the coin, as being reported, at the toss. Both the PMs are expected to meet the players of both the teams. A make shift stage has been erected right in front of the sight screen for the two to be seated at the ground. Once the game begins, the makeshift structure will be removed. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will also be present at the stadium.

Another report said PM Modi is likely to do commentary for a bit as well on Thursday.

Security has been beefed up for PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese's visit on the opening day of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday.

While PM Modi has earlier visited the refurbished 1.1 lakh capacity stadium during the inauguration of the National Games last year, this is the first time he will be watching a Test match after its renaming.

Modi and Albanese's visit is a part of the celebrations relating to the 75 years of Indo-Australia friendship.

Both the PMs are expected to take a round of the stadium on a gold-plated golf car.

''It was the same golf car on which the honourable PM had also taken a lap of honour during National Games at this very venue,'' a local official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken charge of the stadium and one can expect a record 100,000 people turning up on day one, which would beat maximum attendance at the Eden Gardens (88,000-90,000) during Christmas Test matches before its capacity got reduced to 67,000.

India is currently leading the series by 2-1. If they win the final Test, they will qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, where they will be facing Australia in London from June 7 onwards.

India had won the first Test at Nagpur by an inning and 132 runs. They followed it with a six-wicket win at Delhi in the second Test. Both Tests ended in a span of three days. Australia prevented the possibility of facing a whitewash by winning the third Test at Indore by nine wickets within three days.