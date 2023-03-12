India vs Australia 4th Test: Virat Kohli’s century helps India to lead by 88 runs against Australia

Virat Kohli’s marathon innings of 186 runs helped India to finish at 571 in the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India is currently leading by 88 runs against Australia.



Meanwhile, Australia scored three runs for no loss with Matthew Kuhnemann (0 batting) and Travis Head (3 batting) seeing through their six overs in the final session.



India started the penultimate day on 289 for three as it rode on Kohli's first Test century in more than three years to get past the Australian first innings total of 480 in the final session.



The 34-year-old cricketer, who started day four of the Test match at 59 runs, reached his 28th Test century in 241 balls.



Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat as India ended their first innings at 571 in 178.5 overs.

Axar Patel played a counter-attacking inning of 79 from 113 balls (5x4, 4x6) in a 162-run partnership with Kohli.



India will need to win this match and the series 3-1 to qualify for the World Test Championship final. If they lose this game and Sri Lanka wins their current series against New Zealand 2-0, the Lankans will advance to the WTC final versus Australia. If India draws and Sri Lanka does not completely destroy the Kiwis, the WTC final will be held at the Oval in June.



On Saturday, Kohli also became the fifth Indian to score 4000 Test runs at home, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virender Sehwag.



With an average of 58.82, Kohli has now scored more than 4000 runs in India after a very long wait.



Sehwag is the fastest player to complete 4000 Test runs in India in 71 innings.

Also Read: India vs Australia: Virat Kohli scores hundred in Test cricket after 3 years