India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Will rain play a spoilsport in today’s match? Here’s the weather update

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan will face each other in the ongoing Asia Cup after a gap of four years at Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The last time the two teams met was in the 2019 World Cup, where Team India had defeated Pakistan by 89 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs off 113 balls.

Though fans are gearing up for the high-octane match, there is a strong possibility of rain during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

As per the latest weather report, there's a 70 per cent chance of rain during the match in Kandy. As per a report in Accuweather, there will be intermittent rain almost all throughout the day.

It is expected to be cloudy and humid with a couple of showers around 2.30 PM, which is scheduled to be the toss time.

The weather.com website has predicted an 84 per cent chance of getting rain on Saturday.

AccuWeather has also predicted 85 per cent precipitation during the day, with a thick cloud cover throughout, but the chances of a thunderstorm are slim.

Around the evening, the rain possibility will reduce to 60 per cent, but light showers are expected throughout the evening. Strong wind is also expected during the match.

The rain is expected to stop during the initial hours of the game but is expected to return afterwards.

Team India reached Kandy on Wednesday but could not attend the training session on Thursday due to rain.

If the match is washed out...

If the India vs Pakistan match is washed out today, both teams will get a point each. Pakistan will qualify for the Super Fours stage, while India will need to avoid defeat against Nepal to qualify for the next round.

Predicted teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Match timing and venue

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Group A match will start at 3.00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 2.30 PM.

The match will played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

