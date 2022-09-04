India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Fours: When and where to watch?

Cricket fans, on Sunday, will get to witness yet another high-voltage face-off between India and Pakistan as the two teams lock horns in the Asia Cup 2022’s Super 4 stage. This will be the second time that the two teams would be facing each other in the tournament.

Team India heads into the Super 4 phase with a clean record and is at the top of the points table with four points after achieving two wins in two matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, is in second place with one win in two matches and two points. India had beaten Pakistan by five wickets in their previous clash.

Team India's opening partnership has been a worry so far, with both batters failing to make a mark. Openers KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma would be aiming to improve their performances in the game.

However, the middle order has shown great promise with the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav bailing India out of difficult situations. Ahead of the clash, India has also received a setback with Ravindra Jadeja’s injury. Jadeja, due to a knock to the knee, is also set to miss the T20 World Cup later this year.

For Pakistan, Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the match due to a suspected side strain. Dahani was economical as a bowler and also made 16 runs off six balls in the first clash last Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours:

Team India:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain.

At what time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where will IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be held in Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

What happened in the last IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match?

India beat Pakistan by five wickets the last time the two teams met in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28.

When will Asia Cup 2022 end?

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11, 2022, with the final in Dubai.