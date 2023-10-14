India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Second for Jasprit Bumrah, Shadab goes for 2 runs; Pak at 171/7

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss against Pakistan and decided to bowl first. After giving a solid start to Pakistan, Mohammed Siraj dismissed opener Abdullah Shafique. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique scored 43 runs together.

The high-octane ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium located in Motera area of Ahmedabad today, October 14. Rohit Sharma-led team India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to register their win in their ongoing campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

India began their World Cup campaign with victories over Australia and Afghanistan while Pakistan has two victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka respectively.

It may be noted that India and Pakistan have played against each other seven times in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, with India emerging victorious in all seven encounters. Pakistan will be looking to end their World Cup drought against Team India today.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, probable playing 11, head-to-head stats, weather prediction

Fans are hopeful that India’s cricket stars, including Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj, will maintain their consistent performances, allowing the country to maintain an 8-0 winning record against Pakistan in 50-over World Cup, further solidifying their dominance in this rivalry.

The India vs Pakistan clash is all set to have a grand musical ceremony to start and the golden ticket holders are also expected to be present to watch the game. BCCI handed out the golden tickets to Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan before the start of the tournament.

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.