India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Second for Jasprit Bumrah, Shadab goes for 2 runs; Pak at 171/7

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss against Pakistan and decided to bowl first. After giving a solid start to Pakistan, Mohammed Siraj dismissed opener Abdullah Shafique. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique scored 43 runs together.
The high-octane ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium located in Motera area of Ahmedabad today, October 14. Rohit Sharma-led team India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to register their win in their ongoing campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
India began their World Cup campaign with victories over Australia and Afghanistan while Pakistan has two victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka respectively.
It may be noted that India and Pakistan have played against each other seven times in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, with India emerging victorious in all seven encounters. Pakistan will be looking to end their World Cup drought against Team India today.
Fans are hopeful that India’s cricket stars, including Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj, will maintain their consistent performances, allowing the country to maintain an 8-0 winning record against Pakistan in 50-over World Cup, further solidifying their dominance in this rivalry.
The India vs Pakistan clash is all set to have a grand musical ceremony to start and the golden ticket holders are also expected to be present to watch the game. BCCI handed out the golden tickets to Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan before the start of the tournament.
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
Both Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq have managed to open their innings with quick boundaries. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are sharpening their attack. Siraj in his first over gave away 16 runs, whereas Bumrah gave 5 runs in 2 overs.
The India vs Pakistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 pm (IST).
September 19, 2018: India won by 8 wickets in Dubai
September 23, 2018: India won by 9 wickets in Dubai
June 16, 2019: India won by 89 runs in Manchester
September 2, 2023: No Result in Pallekele
September 10-11, 2023: India won by 228 runs in Colombo (Asia Cup 2023)
Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim are a few players to watch out in today's match.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (vc), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bowl first against Pakistan. Rohit said dew factor is one of the reasons, why they wanted to chase. Also, he said that Gill is back.
"We are going to bowl first. It cannot get bigger than this. Fantastic atmosphere. You always dream of playing in front of such a big crowd and it is really special. No particular reason. The wicket isn't going to change much. Also, dew may play a factor in the second half of the match. Lot of boxes ticked but we want to keep striving for the best. Everyday. Every game. We want to be at our best. Keeping yourself relaxed is the most important factor in this World Cup. We have got players in the squad that keep the environment relaxed and it's really important while playing a big tournament like this. Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan for missing out. I feel for him. He steps up every time when the team wants. Gill loves playing here and has a very good record here. It's good that he is back," said Rohit Sharma.
Since the 1980s, India and Pakistan have played each other a total of 204 times, where Pakistan have won 88 matches compared to India's 73. In 134 ODIs, India has won 56 matches, whereas Pakistan have won 73 times.
While in World Cups, India won all the 7 ODIs. In T20Is, India won 5, Pakistan won 1, and one was a draw.
Ace batsman Virendra Sehwag posted a quirky message on X before the high-octane match between India and Pakistan.
With just 10 miniutes away from the toss of India vs Pakistan, the most ticking question right now is will Shubman Gill be included in playing XI? Ravi Shastri has said India to not play Shubman Gill unless he is 100 per cent fit for the game against Pakistan on Saturday.
The pre-match ceremony for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan game today will not be televised as it is only for the stadium audience.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Saturday said that there are no indications of rain. Earlier, the Met Department had said there could be light rains in the southern parts of the city around the match.
Team India has arrived at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat ahead of the big clash against Pakistan.
Actress Anushka Sharma arrived in Ahmedabad for the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today
