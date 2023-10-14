scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Second for Jasprit Bumrah, Shadab goes for 2 runs; Pak at 171/7

Business Today Desk | Updated Oct 14, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: India get first wicket, Siraj evicts Shafique

India vs Pakistan clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad India vs Pakistan clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India captain Rohit Sharma  won the toss against Pakistan and decided to bowl first. After giving a solid start to Pakistan, Mohammed Siraj dismissed opener Abdullah Shafique. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique scored 43 runs together.

The high-octane ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium located in Motera area of Ahmedabad today, October 14. Rohit Sharma-led team India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to register their win in their ongoing campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

 

India began their World Cup campaign with victories over Australia and Afghanistan while Pakistan has two victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka respectively. 

 

It may be noted that India and Pakistan have played against each other seven times in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, with India emerging victorious in all seven encounters. Pakistan will be looking to end their World Cup drought against Team India today. 

 

Also Read: India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, probable playing 11, head-to-head stats, weather prediction

 

Fans are hopeful that India’s cricket stars, including Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj, will maintain their consistent performances, allowing the country to maintain an 8-0 winning record against Pakistan in 50-over World Cup, further solidifying their dominance in this rivalry.

 

The India vs Pakistan clash is all set to have a grand musical ceremony to start and the golden ticket holders are also expected to be present to watch the game. BCCI handed out the golden tickets to Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan before the start of the tournament.

 

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

 

Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

 

Also Watch: https://www.businesstoday.in/visualstories/news/world-cup-2023-india-vs-pakistan-virat-kohli-jasprit-bumrah-babar-azam-and-other-key-players-to-watch-today-69762-14-10-2023

14 Oct 2023, 2:20:35 PM IST

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Steady start for Pakistan, 23/0 after 4 overs

Both Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq have managed to open their innings with quick boundaries. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are sharpening their attack. Siraj in his first over gave away 16 runs, whereas Bumrah gave 5 runs in 2 overs.

The India vs Pakistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 pm (IST).

14 Oct 2023, 1:53:47 PM IST

World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Stats of Last Five Matches

September 19, 2018: India won by 8 wickets in Dubai

September 23, 2018: India won by 9 wickets in Dubai

June 16, 2019:  India won by 89 runs in Manchester

September 2, 2023: No Result in Pallekele

September 10-11, 2023: India won by 228 runs in Colombo (Asia Cup 2023)

14 Oct 2023, 1:44:53 PM IST

World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Key players to watch

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim are a few players to watch out in today's match.

World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Babar Azam, and other key players to watch today

14 Oct 2023, 1:40:45 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Playing XI for both teams 

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (vc), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

14 Oct 2023, 1:37:37 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: India win toss

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bowl first against Pakistan. Rohit said dew factor is one of the reasons, why they wanted to chase. Also, he said that Gill is back. 

"We are going to bowl first. It cannot get bigger than this. Fantastic atmosphere. You always dream of playing in front of such a big crowd and it is really special. No particular reason. The wicket isn't going to change much. Also, dew may play a factor in the second half of the match. Lot of boxes ticked but we want to keep striving for the best. Everyday. Every game. We want to be at our best. Keeping yourself relaxed is the most important factor in this World Cup. We have got players in the squad that keep the environment relaxed and it's really important while playing a big tournament like this. Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan for missing out. I feel for him. He steps up every time when the team wants. Gill loves playing here and has a very good record here. It's good that he is back," said Rohit Sharma.

14 Oct 2023, 1:32:26 PM IST

India vs Pakistan: Head to Head records

Since the 1980s, India and Pakistan have played each other a total of 204 times, where Pakistan have won 88 matches compared to India's 73. In 134 ODIs, India has won 56 matches, whereas Pakistan have won 73 times.

While in World Cups, India won all the 7 ODIs. In T20Is, India won 5, Pakistan won 1, and one was a draw. 

 

14 Oct 2023, 1:27:26 PM IST

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: Virendra Sehwag posts before the match

Ace batsman Virendra Sehwag posted a quirky message on X before the high-octane match between India and Pakistan. 

 

14 Oct 2023, 1:23:37 PM IST

Toss in 10 minutes away, will Shubman Gill play today against Pakistan?

With just 10 miniutes away from the toss of India vs Pakistan, the most ticking question right now is will Shubman Gill be included in playing XI? Ravi Shastri has said India to not play Shubman Gill unless he is 100 per cent fit for the game against Pakistan on Saturday.

14 Oct 2023, 1:04:24 PM IST

Ind vs Pak World Cup 2023: Pre-match ceremony for the game today will not be televised

The pre-match ceremony for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan game today will not be televised as it is only for the stadium audience.
 

 

14 Oct 2023, 1:01:57 PM IST

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup: IMD's weather prediction for Ahmedabad

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Saturday said that there are no indications of rain. Earlier, the Met Department had said there could be light rains in the southern parts of the city around the match.
 

Read More: India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup: Sunny skies in Ahmedabad, no rains, says IMD

14 Oct 2023, 12:55:16 PM IST

Ind vs Pak: 'Hopefully, we will get the result we all want', says Sachin Tendulkar

 

14 Oct 2023, 12:48:25 PM IST

Ind vs Pak World Cup 2023: Team India arrives at the Narendra Modi stadium

Team India has arrived at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat ahead of the big clash against Pakistan. 

 

14 Oct 2023, 12:38:23 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan: Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for the India vs Pakistan match

Actress Anushka Sharma arrived in Ahmedabad for the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today

 

