India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, probable playing 11, head-to-head stats, weather prediction

The much-anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Both the teams will play their third game in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and will look to add a third win to their kitty after having won the last two matches.

India started their World Cup campaign on a positive note having registered two back-to-back wins against Australia and Afghanistan. On the other hand, Pakistan also has two victories to its name against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

ICC World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan: When and where will the match be played?

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, October 14. Both the teams will look to remain undefeated in their ongoing campaign at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Ind vs Pak: Match timings

The World Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 2 pm, while the toss will take place at 1:30 pm. The India vs Pakistan clash is all set to have a grand musical ceremony before the game starts and the golden ticket holders are also expected to be present to watch the game.

BCCI handed out the golden tickets to Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan before the start of the tournament. A lot of VIPs will be expected to be coming for the India vs Pakistan game.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record

In 134 ODIs played between the two team, India have won 56 matches compared to 73 matches by Pakistan. Meanwhile, the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches has been dominated by India.

India and Pakistan have played against each other seven times in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, with India emerging victorious in all seven encounters.

India vs Pak World Cup 2023: Where to watch the match live?

The India vs Pakistan match can be watched on television via Star Sports channels. Cricket fans can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Pakistan probable playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Weather prediction

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that there are no signs of rainfall in Ahmedabad on Saturday. As per IMD, the sky will be clear and there is no possibility of rain.

