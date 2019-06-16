India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019: Angry Hotstar users complain as 12.5 million viewers load slows down site

India vs Pakistan match: As cricket fans across the world were gearing up to watch the India-Pakistan match on Sunday, some users complained that Hotstar -- the official streaming partner of ICC World Cup 2019 -- went down as its combined views increased manifold just minutes before the start of the high-stakes game. Some angry users also shared screenshots of Hotstar showing 'Content unavailable' error on Twitter, asking the platform to address the problem at the earliest. Till the filing of the report, around 12.5 million people were streaming the cricket match live on the mobile application. Some users also complained of Hotstar going down in the United Kingdom and many other parts of the world. In a reply, Hotstar UK said: "We don't have rights to stream ICC World Cup 2019 in the UK."

Here are the reactions from some angry Hotstar users.

"What's wrong," said a user, also tagging a picture showing 'blank' Hotstar page. He said he was able to watch the match on phone but not on laptop.

@hotstar_helps @hotstartweets what's wrong ? i can watch the match on my phone but not on laptop pic.twitter.com/Oc2p77BE3P - Krishna. (@DhonixStar) June 16, 2019

"Restarted router and cleared cache as well. Was working absolutely fine until morning today. What a disappointment you've been @hotstartweets today," said another user, Mehul.

Me facing the same issue. No VPN and I'm in Mumbai. Restarted router and cleared cache as well. Was working absolutely fine until morning today. What a disappointment you've been @hotstartweets today. pic.twitter.com/VnroXaXZcT - Mehul (@Lunatic_toon) June 16, 2019

A user asked Hotstar to refund his subscription. "Why am I always getting Playback error? I want my premium subscription cash back."

@hotstar_helps @HotstarPremium Why am I always getting Playback error? I want my premium subscription cash back. pic.twitter.com/3kJZeBria7 - SJ (@SJTweetz) June 16, 2019

Another angry user said "a Hotstar membership is a waste of money. The service is so bad that the match won't even start streaming."

@hotstartweets this is why taking a hotstar membership is a waste of money. the service is so bad that the match won't even start streaming. other content is streaming fine so it's not an internet problem either. cancelled my membership today pic.twitter.com/5Pb76griVr - Tarun Gupta (@tarn_gupta) June 9, 2019

@hotstar_helps I'm getting this error while watching the match, please help. I have cleared cookies and done everything. pic.twitter.com/iNN65HgYDL - Gaurav Kumar Sahajra (@gauravsahajra) June 16, 2019

"I'm getting this error while watching the match, please help. I have cleared cookies and done everything," said user named, Abhiram Padala.

"Hotstar is not smooth at all for the match. Unable to handle it," said Omar, highlighting problems with Hotstar Premium. "...Give us a continuously streaming support guys!! What is this handing already before the start of the match," said a user, asking Hotstar to address the issue as soon as possible.

