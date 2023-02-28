India witnessed warmest February in 122 years; IMD warns of severe summer

February 2023 has become the warmest month since 1901 with average maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement while linking it with global warming. It means this month was the warmest in the past 122 years.



IMD further said that most parts of the country are likely to experience above-normal temperatures in March while the southern peninsula and parts of Maharashtra are likely to escape the brunt of harsh weather conditions.



In a virtual press conference, IMD Scientist S C Bhan says there were less chances of heat waves in March, but most parts of the country could experience extreme weather conditions in April and May.



The monthly average maximum temperature for February was the highest since 1901, according to Bhan, who linked the rising trend to the phenomena of global warming.



"The entire globe is living in an era of global warming. We are living in a warming world," Bhan said when asked whether the high temperatures were an indication of climate change.



The monthly average minimum temperature over the Indian subcontinent was the fifth highest in February since 1901.

Rainfall across the country is expected to be normal (83-117 percent of long-term average) in March, said Bhan.

According to statistics from 1971 to 2020, the average rainfall throughout the country as a whole during March was approximately 29.9 mm.



He said below-normal rainfall was expected over most areas of northwest India, west-central India and some parts of east and northeast India.



Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of peninsular India, east-central India and some isolated pockets of northeast India.



On La Nina conditions, Bhan said the conditions were already there over the equatorial Pacific region, which was expected to weaken and turn to El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions during the pre-monsoon season.



He said it was too early to forecast the impact of El Nino conditions on the monsoon season. "April would be a better time to forecast the impact of El Nino on the monsoon. We will issue a forecast mid-April," Bhan said.

