Indian Army recruiting for multiple posts; apply by July 8

The Indian Army, one of the largest employers in the country, has called upon eligible candidates to fill up multiple posts. The recruitment drive will be conducted in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Karauli, and Dholpur districts between July 18 and 31.
Individuals who have cleared Class 10 and 12 exams, and are within 17-23 years of age, can apply for the positions by July 8.
The following are the posts and necessary qualifications
Age Limit for soldier (general duty) is 17.5-21 years, whereas, for all other positions your age should be between 17.5 and 23 years.
Interested candidates may apply online at https://joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates would have to appear for a written examination, physical fitness test, and medical examination in order to be inducted in the Indian Army.
