Indian Army recruiting for multiple posts; apply by July 8

The Indian Army, one of the largest employers in the country, has called upon eligible candidates to fill up multiple posts. The recruitment drive will be conducted in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Karauli, and Dholpur districts between July 18 and 31.

Individuals who have cleared Class 10 and 12 exams, and are within 17-23 years of age, can apply for the positions by July 8.

The following are the posts and necessary qualifications

Soldier (General Duty): SSLC/Class 10 with 45 per cent marks in aggregate and 33 per cent marks in each subject.

Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/Inventory Management: 10+2 in any stream with 60 per cent marks in aggregate and minimum 50 per cent in each subject.

Soldier Technical: 10+2 in Science stream with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent marks in each subject.

Soldier Technical(Aviation/Ammunition Examiner): 10+2 in Science or Diploma in engineering.

Soldier Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant: 10+2 in Science or BSc with Botany/Zoology Bio-Science.

Soldier Tradesmen (8th & 10th):10th Pass / ITI (Except Mess Keeper and House Keeper who must be 8th pass).

Age Limit for soldier (general duty) is 17.5-21 years, whereas, for all other positions your age should be between 17.5 and 23 years.

Interested candidates may apply online at https://joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates would have to appear for a written examination, physical fitness test, and medical examination in order to be inducted in the Indian Army.