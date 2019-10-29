Indian brain size is smaller! Hyderabad researchers make remarkable finding

The average size of an Indian brain is smaller in height width and volume than Western and Eastern population, according to a new finding. In a first, researchers at International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H) have created an Indian Brain Atlas.

The India-specific brain atlas is known as IBA 100. Until now, Montreal Neurological Institute (MNI)'s Caucasian brains were used as standard to study brain, said Jayanti Sivaswamy, who works at Centre for Visual Information Technology.

The MNI and International Consortium for Brain Mapping (ICBM) had created first-ever digital human brain atlas in 1993.

The MNI, however, was not ideal for Indian population due to difference in ethnicity. MNI template ran the risk of misdiagnosis due to the difference in size of the brains.

China and Korea have also constructed their own brain templates. Overall, IBA 100 is more similar to Chinese and Korean atlases than the distant Caucasian one.

Sivaswamy said the creation of IBA 100 would help in better diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and other brain ailments. Her research students are now collecting MRI scans to create brain atlases for different age groups, like 20-30, 30-40, 40-50 and 50-60 and to track the brain and see how it ages.