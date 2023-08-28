Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa's remarkable feat gets a special prize from Anand Mahindra; here's what happened

Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra is going to give a XUV400 as a gift to the parents of Indian 18-year-old chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa.

Praggnanandhaa won the admiration of the country as he bravely battled against the World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE World Cup 2023 Final. Unfortunately, Praggnanandhaa lost the match in the second round of tie-breakers after drawing his final game with Carlsen.

After his impressive performance, numerous people reached out to Mahindra on X (formerly Twitter), requesting that the Indian prodigy be rewarded with a Thar vehicle. Mahindra responded to these appeals with a post on the microblogging site.

"Krishlay, I appreciate your sentiment, and many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess. However, I have a different idea," Mahindra stated in his X post.

The Chairman of XUV700-maker shared his intention to encourage parents to introduce their children to chess for a brighter future. As a result, he announced that he would offer the XUV400 EV instead of the Thar, as it also aligns with the country's future prospects.

"I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess and support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in popularity of video games!). It's an investment in a better future for our planet, much like EVs. Therefore, I believe we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the PARENTS of @rpragchess, Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion and for providing unwavering support. What do you think, @rajesh664?" Mahindra elaborated in his post.

Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra (Auto and Farm) sector, responded to Mahindra's post on X (formerly Twitter), agreeing with the idea of acknowledging Praggnanandhaa's parents.

"Congratulations @rpragchess for your spectacular achievement. Thanks @anandmahindra for the idea of recognising the PARENTS of @rpragchess, Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu. The All Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect. Our team will get in touch for a special edition and delivery," Jejurikar mentioned in his post.

Other users also engaged with Mahindra's post, with one saying, "I think it's a great idea! Giving an EV to @rpragchess's parents is a nice way to say thanks for supporting chess. Plus, it's good for the environment. Well thought!"

Another user commented that Anand Mahindra's idea displayed a "grandmaster's thought."

Previously, Mahindra had congratulated Praggnanandhaa, highlighting that he isn't a mere 'runner-up,' but rather his journey is a 'run-up' towards future success and greatness.