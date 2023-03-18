Indian Railway’s library helped a CEO achieve his Harvard dream, here's how

Hard working people break all barriers to achieve success and in one such example, a man named Ruchit G Garg who is the founder and CEO of Harvesting Farmer’s Network shared his story of how he increased his knowledge with the help of Indian Railways library that led him to reach Harvard University.

“When I lost my father about 35 years ago, my mom started working as a clerk for the Indian railway’s library, meant for executives/staff. We had very little means, could not afford much including booksâ€¦ I would sneak in to read all possible things I was interested in,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Access to the library proved to be a great boon as many of the books/magazines were out of our reach. HBR (Harvard Business Review) @HarvardBiz was one of them and reading case studies was a fun pastime for me. But time changes,” Garg continued in the thread.\

His efforts finally paid off as he was invited as a speaker to Harvard University in 2018. “In 2018 - I was invited to be on the panel at @Harvard about financial inclusion for smallholder farmers,” he added.

Garg ended the tweet by adding he was overjoyed to get his own copy of Harvard Business Review, something he couldn't afford before.

The post saw huge likes and comments as people were awe-inspired by the CEO's efforts and congratulated him for the success.

A user commented, “Keep rising Ruchit.” “Wow, so glad to read this,” another one wrote. “It’s a dream you might have not seen,” a third user commented.

