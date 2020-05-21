Indian Railways to run 200 trains June 1; booking begin Thursday on IRCTC website, app

The Railways on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

This is the second slew of special passenger services that marked the Railways graded restoration of its trains which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While in a statement issued earlier, the Railways had said that these trains will be fully non-air conditioned, on Wednesday it said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

It said these trains will be "special trains run on the pattern of regular trains", covering tier 2 cities and also major state capitals like Mumbai, Kolkata.

Official said from now on, all such special trains will have both these classes to accommodate all classes of passengers.These include 17 Jan Shatabdi trains and five Duronto Express trains.

It said the general (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting, meaning there will be no unreserved coach in these trains.

Fare shall be as normal, it said. But second seating(2S) fare shall be charged for General (GS) coaches being reserved.

Seats will be provided to all passengers, the Railways said, adding these trains shall run from June 1 and booking will commence at 10 am on May 21.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station, the Railways said.

The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days and RAC and wait list will be generated as per extant rules, however, waiting list ticket-holders shall not be permitted to board the train, it said.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued on board to any passenger during the journey, it said, adding no tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted.

Just like the 15 pairs of special trains being run on the Rajdhani routes, on these trains too face cover/mask and Aarogya Setu app will be compulsory and passengers have to reach the station 90 minutes before the scheduled departure of train.

Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel and those found symptomatic will get full refund, railways said.

All quotas in these trains have been restored and concessions will be given to only four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients.Passengers have also been asked to carry their own linen and only packed food items will be available in the panty cars on payment basis, the Railways said.

These special services shall be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains being run since May 1 and Special AC trains being run since May 12.

Other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice, it said.